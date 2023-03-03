Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Earnings Results

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics updated its FY23 guidance to $5.20-$5.50 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $181.59 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 177.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.