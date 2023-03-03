Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

Vertex Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Vertex Energy stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,769,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

