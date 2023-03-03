Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Via Renewables Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIASP opened at $24.75 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. This is a positive change from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.