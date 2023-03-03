VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Up 165.9% in February

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 94,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CSB opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $46.33 and a twelve month high of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $398.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.03.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.