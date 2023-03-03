Videndum (LON:VID) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Videndum stock opened at GBX 943 ($11.38) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,065.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,210.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £439.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,654.39 and a beta of 0.79. Videndum has a one year low of GBX 884.93 ($10.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,556 ($18.78).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Videndum’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 2.69%. Videndum’s payout ratio is 6,842.11%.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

