ViewRay, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for ViewRay in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ViewRay's current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ViewRay's Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of VRAY opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $771.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.00. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 105.01% and a negative return on equity of 85.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ViewRay by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 296,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

