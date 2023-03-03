Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.55. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 5,659,967 shares.

The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a negative net margin of 21,632.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 800.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 8.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.