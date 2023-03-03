Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.55. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 5,659,967 shares.
The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a negative net margin of 21,632.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 800.0% on a year-over-year basis.
SPCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.
The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
