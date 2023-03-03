Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Update

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the January 31st total of 267,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Virios Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93,050 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 13.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

VIRI opened at $0.31 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

