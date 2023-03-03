Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,738,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 2,069,028 shares.The stock last traded at $11.83 and had previously closed at $11.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VVNT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home

About Vivint Smart Home

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,774,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,172 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,130,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,686,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,491,000.

(Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.