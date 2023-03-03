Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,738,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 2,069,028 shares.The stock last traded at $11.83 and had previously closed at $11.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on VVNT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Vivint Smart Home Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home
About Vivint Smart Home
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.