VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $9.35. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. VIZIO shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 431,496 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $15,401,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 588.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 724,541 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 623,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 573,233 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -960.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.24 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.