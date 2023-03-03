Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Down 18.7% in February

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 237,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Volcon by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Volcon by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Volcon by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Volcon by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Volcon in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLCN opened at $1.65 on Friday. Volcon has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

