Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Waldencast by 160.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,092,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after buying an additional 1,906,998 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waldencast by 4.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 72,975 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its position in Waldencast by 865.6% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 619,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 555,292 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Waldencast in the second quarter valued at $5,597,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

