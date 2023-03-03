Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Waldencast Stock Down 4.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
