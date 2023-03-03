Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 699,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 785,980 shares.The stock last traded at $3.12 and had previously closed at $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of -0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $108.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.54 million. Waterdrop had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Waterdrop by 175.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop

(Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.