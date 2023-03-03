Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 631,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,541,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weibo Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,478 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Weibo by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 26.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,451,000 after buying an additional 828,636 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Weibo by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Weibo by 26.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.