Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Cut by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Welltower by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 762.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

