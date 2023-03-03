WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives $13.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WHF shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WHF opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $303.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at WhiteHorse Finance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John Bolduc acquired 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $98,816.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,194.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 30,790 shares of company stock valued at $398,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile



WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Stories

