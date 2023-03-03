William (Bill) Simpson Purchases 12,000 Shares of Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Stock

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) insider William (Bill) Simpson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($18,824.67).

Alpha Real Trust Stock Performance

Alpha Real Trust stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £73.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.09 and a beta of 0.29. Alpha Real Trust Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 119.07 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 175 ($2.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 45.35 and a quick ratio of 31.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.80.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Alpha Real Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is 3,636.36%.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.