William Blair Comments on TaskUs, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TaskUs in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for TaskUs’ current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TaskUs’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 4.21%.

TaskUs Trading Down 1.0 %

TASK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on TaskUs to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of TASK opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 72.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 4.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 87.3% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 293.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 30.6% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.