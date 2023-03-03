William Blair Comments on TaskUs, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TaskUs in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for TaskUs’ current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TaskUs’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 4.21%.
TaskUs Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of TASK opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 72.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 4.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 87.3% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 293.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 30.6% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TaskUs Company Profile
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TaskUs (TASK)
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.