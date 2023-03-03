Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Woolworths Price Performance

Shares of WLWHY stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. Woolworths has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Woolworths from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

