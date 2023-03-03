WPP (LON:WPP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

WPP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.48) to GBX 1,250 ($15.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.04) to GBX 864 ($10.43) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.10) to GBX 1,158 ($13.97) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.20) to GBX 1,300 ($15.69) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,130.29 ($13.64).

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,030.50 ($12.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,717.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. WPP has a one year low of GBX 713 ($8.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.22). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 942.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 845.81.

About WPP

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 24.40 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. WPP’s payout ratio is 6,500.00%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

