WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance
Shares of WXXWY stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
Wuxi Biologics (Cayman), Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the discovery, development and manufacture of biologics services. Its services include testing; clinical drug substance cGMP manufacture; commercial drug substance cGMP manufacture; drug product cGMP fill and finish; antibody drug conjugates; regulatory affairs; and technologies and platforms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (WXXWY)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.