Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.42

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.42 and last traded at $111.39, with a volume of 1296503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,279. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

