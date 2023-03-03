Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,676,000 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the January 31st total of 996,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 372.4 days.

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

Shares of XNYIF opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Xinyi Solar has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

