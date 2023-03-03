XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Down 58.8% in February

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
XOMA Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:XOMAO opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. XOMA has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $26.81.
XOMA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling at XOMA
XOMA Company Profile
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XOMA (XOMAO)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.