XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

XOMA Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:XOMAP opened at $24.94 on Friday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.5391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

