Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 1087218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XMTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $44,139.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,567.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $44,139.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,567.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,737 shares of company stock worth $2,131,363. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xometry by 415.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 760,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 612,731 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Xometry by 49.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth $205,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

