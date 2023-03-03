XP Power (LON:XPP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,700 ($32.58) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of XP Power to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($29.32) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 20th.
Shares of XPP opened at GBX 2,265 ($27.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,368.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,062.04. The company has a market capitalization of £446.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1,690.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. XP Power has a twelve month low of GBX 1,402 ($16.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,082.70 ($49.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.44.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
