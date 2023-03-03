Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,175,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the January 31st total of 1,527,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21,750.0 days.

Yamada Stock Performance

Yamada stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Yamada has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

