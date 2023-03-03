Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,175,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the January 31st total of 1,527,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21,750.0 days.
Yamada Stock Performance
Yamada stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Yamada has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.
About Yamada
