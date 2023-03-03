Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF) Short Interest Update

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the January 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Price Performance

Shares of YZOFF stock opened at C$1.72 on Friday. Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock has a 1-year low of C$1.72 and a 1-year high of C$1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.72.

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Company Profile

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited Company researchs, develops, produces, and sells optical fiber and cable products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Optical Fibres and Optical Fibre Preforms, and Optical Fibre Cables segments.

