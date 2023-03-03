Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF) Short Interest Update

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the January 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Price Performance
Shares of YZOFF stock opened at C$1.72 on Friday. Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock has a 1-year low of C$1.72 and a 1-year high of C$1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.72.
Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock (YZOFF)
