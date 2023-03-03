Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Up 85.7% in February

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. Yankuang Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yankuang Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

Featured Stories

