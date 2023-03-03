Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YARIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

