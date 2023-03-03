YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on YETI to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Up 1.2 %

YETI stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. YETI has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $65.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

About YETI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of YETI by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in YETI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 17.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.