YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on YETI to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.00.
YETI Stock Up 1.2 %
YETI stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. YETI has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $65.46.
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
