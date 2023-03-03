Yoshiharu Global Co.’s (NASDAQ:YOSH) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 8th

Yoshiharu Global’s (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 8th. Yoshiharu Global had issued 2,940,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 9th. The total size of the offering was $11,760,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Yoshiharu Global Stock Performance

YOSH stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.64. Yoshiharu Global has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55.

Institutional Trading of Yoshiharu Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yoshiharu Global stock. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Yoshiharu Global comprises approximately 0.1% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.43% of Yoshiharu Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

