Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Short Interest Down 25.3% in February

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yotta Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Yotta Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Yotta Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Yotta Acquisition by 1,589.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 329,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Yotta Acquisition by 19.6% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 900,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 147,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YOTA opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. Yotta Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

