Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Z from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Z from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Z Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. Z has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Z Company Profile

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

