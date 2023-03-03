Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Triton International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Triton International’s current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.44 million. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share.

Triton International Trading Up 0.3 %

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Triton International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. Triton International has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Triton International in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Triton International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.