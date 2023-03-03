Zacks Research Comments on Sunoco LP’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sunoco in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUN. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $45.54 on Friday. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Sunoco by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sunoco by 31.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 61,541 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sunoco by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Sunoco by 46.9% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 36,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Sunoco by 501.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Further Reading

