Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WAB. Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.83.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WAB opened at $106.25 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.35.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $8,201,864.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,689.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,834 shares of company stock worth $9,306,731. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,700,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.