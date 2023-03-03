Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 47.25% and a negative return on equity of 248.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,197,152.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,546,125.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,928.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,928,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,944,217.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,197,152.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,436,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,546,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,601 shares of company stock worth $4,488,876 over the last ninety days. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 626.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

