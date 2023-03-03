Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.0 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.3938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

