Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,400 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the January 31st total of 441,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,658.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Zurich Insurance Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ZFSVF opened at $481.01 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $386.40 and a 12-month high of $500.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $478.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.02.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.