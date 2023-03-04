12,000 Shares in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSYS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 431,708 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,417,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,548,000 after acquiring an additional 410,442 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $10,325,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,411,000 after acquiring an additional 313,233 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 250,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $14.26 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Stratasys

SSYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

