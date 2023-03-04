12,000 Shares in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSYS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 431,708 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,417,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,548,000 after acquiring an additional 410,442 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $10,325,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,411,000 after acquiring an additional 313,233 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 250,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
Stratasys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $14.26 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratasys (SSYS)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.