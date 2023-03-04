1,597 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,126,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,473,000 after buying an additional 62,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.06.

RACE opened at $271.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.66. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $273.14.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

