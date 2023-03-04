170,328 Shares in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHCR. Aflac Inc. bought a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,196,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sharecare by 113.9% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,465,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Sharecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sharecare by 93.2% in the third quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 1,305,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sharecare by 85.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,144,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 987,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHCR opened at $2.41 on Friday. Sharecare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $851.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

