19,280 Shares in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 933.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 743,371 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 665.8% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 480,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 418,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,484,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 234,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 185,579 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

