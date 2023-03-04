19,368 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 5,833.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,313 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Crown by 559.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,763,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,925 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 43.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 5,439.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,081,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,041 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,524 shares during the period.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.87.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.