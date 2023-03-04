211,839 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 211,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in News by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of News by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWSA. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

Insider Activity

News Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About News

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

