30,792 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLVT. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,155,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295,534 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,443,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,137,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 352.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $28,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.
Clarivate Stock Performance
Clarivate stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.09.
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
