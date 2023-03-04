30,792 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLVT. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,155,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295,534 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,443,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,137,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 352.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $28,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

