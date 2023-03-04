3,300 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stem by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

STEM stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.19. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,331.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

