3,390 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,925,000. Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,107,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 205,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 184,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $4,485,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.54. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LMND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

